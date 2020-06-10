News and Knees

ReVerbs VI #9Pr
ReVerbs VI #9Pr

Lionel T.
Jun 10, 2020
We are so used to wanting a reward for what we do. In most of the cases, we are more interested in Instant gratification than we are in long term rewards.

Come to think of it, is Instant gratification is it good or not?

