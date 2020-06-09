News and Knees

ReVerbs V #8Pr
Lionel T.
Jun 09, 2020
Wisdom................... Is it a thing, a thought, a person?

Who or what is Wisdom actually?

You and I are the fruits of our choices made over the span of our lifetime.

What choices am I, are you making today?

