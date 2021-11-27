News and Knees

News and Knees

News and Knees
News and Knees
ReVerbs [Season 18] Chapter 27
0:00
-3:31

ReVerbs [Season 18] Chapter 27

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Nov 27, 2021
Share

Friendship ... we all want to be called good friends. 

Are we indeed?

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Lionel T.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture