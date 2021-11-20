ReVerbs [Season 18] Chapter 20

News and KneesReVerbs [Season 18] Chapter 201×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -3:42-3:42Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.ReVerbs [Season 18] Chapter 20Lionel T.Nov 20, 2021ShareWhen you do something is as important as what you do. Do you think that is true?Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksNews and KneesStay informed on US and Israel news with a prayerful perspective. Join me as we explore current events and respond with hope, faith, and intercession.Stay informed on US and Israel news with a prayerful perspective. Join me as we explore current events and respond with hope, faith, and intercession.SubscribeAuthorsLionel T.Recent EpisodesExclusive: Biden’s Autopen Scandal Unleashes Chaos — A Call to Prayer Amidst Syria’s Christian GenocideMar 13 • Lionel T.Reverbs [Season 21] Chapter 26Feb 26, 2022 • Lionel T.Reverbs [Season 21] Chapter 25Feb 25, 2022 • Lionel T.Reverbs [Season 21] Chapter 24Feb 24, 2022 • Lionel T.Reverbs [Season 21] Chapter 23Feb 23, 2022 • Lionel T.Reverbs [Season 21] Chapter 22Feb 22, 2022 • Lionel T.Reverbs [Season 21] Chapter 21Feb 21, 2022 • Lionel T.Reverbs [Season 21] Chapter 20Feb 20, 2022 • Lionel T.