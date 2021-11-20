News and Knees

News and Knees

News and Knees
News and Knees
ReVerbs [Season 18] Chapter 20
0:00
-3:42

ReVerbs [Season 18] Chapter 20

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Nov 20, 2021
Share

When you do something is as important as what you do. 

Do you think that is true?

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Lionel T.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture