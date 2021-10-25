News and Knees

News and Knees

News and Knees
News and Knees
ReVerbs [Season 17] Chapter 25
0:00
-3:06

ReVerbs [Season 17] Chapter 25

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Oct 25, 2021
Share

Do you boast of things you have not done yet? 

I have done that.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Lionel T.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture