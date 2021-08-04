News and Knees

News and Knees

News and Knees
News and Knees
ReVerbs [Season 15] Chapter 04
0:00
-4:25

ReVerbs [Season 15] Chapter 04

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Aug 04, 2021
Share

Read ProVerbs [Season 15] Chapter 04

What is the one thing that all humans you and I need to succeed? Is it fame? Or Money? Or time? Or Connections? or Family? 

What is the ONE thing really that we need to succeed?

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Lionel T.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture