ReVerbs [Season 14] Chapter 1

Security -- Isn't that what we are all looking for? However we never stop and think -- truly where can we find real and lasting security. Not only for our bodies but also for our spirits and souls (mind, will and emotion)?
News and Knees
Stay informed on US and Israel news with a prayerful perspective. Join me as we explore current events and respond with hope, faith, and intercession.Stay informed on US and Israel news with a prayerful perspective. Join me as we explore current events and respond with hope, faith, and intercession.
Recent Episodes