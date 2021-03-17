ReVerbs [Season 10] # 17

We all love luck and want to be lucky always. Truth is there is no such thing.... “nothing JUST happens”. However, is there a thing you and I can do so we get a particular kind of result?
News and Knees
Stay informed on US and Israel news with a prayerful perspective. Join me as we explore current events and respond with hope, faith, and intercession.Stay informed on US and Israel news with a prayerful perspective. Join me as we explore current events and respond with hope, faith, and intercession.
Recent Episodes