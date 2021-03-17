News and Knees

ReVerbs [Season 10] # 17
ReVerbs [Season 10] # 17

Lionel T.
Mar 17, 2021
We all love luck and want to be lucky always. Truth is there is no such thing.... “nothing JUST happens”. However, is there a thing you and I can do so we get a particular kind of result?

