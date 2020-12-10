News and Knees

News and Knees

News and Knees
News and Knees
ReVerbs [S7] X #10
0:00
-6:54

ReVerbs [S7] X #10

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Dec 10, 2020
Share

ReVerbs - Read Proverbs

Wisdom, Wisdom is all around us. God has made it readily available, Now then, who is responsible to get wisdom, or does it just happen?

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Lionel T.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture