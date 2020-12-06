News and Knees

News and Knees

News and Knees
News and Knees
ReVerbs [S7] VI #6Pr
0:00
-7:15

ReVerbs [S7] VI #6Pr

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Dec 06, 2020
Share

ReVerbs - Read Proverbs

God hates the sinner.. have you ever heard that? How true is that.?

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Lionel T.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture