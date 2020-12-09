News and Knees

News and Knees

News and Knees
News and Knees
ReVerbs [S7] IX #9Pr
0:00
-7:00

ReVerbs [S7] IX #9Pr

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Dec 09, 2020
Share

ReVerbs - Read Proverbs

We all agree that humans, are all equal. I have a question though, are we all equal to how you manage your time?

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Lionel T.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture