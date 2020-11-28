News and Knees

News and Knees

News and Knees
News and Knees
ReVerbs [S6] XXVIII #28Pr
0:00
-7:12

ReVerbs [S6] XXVIII #28Pr

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Nov 28, 2020
Share

ReVerbs - Read Proverbs

We all have desires we take to God in prayer. Have you ever stopped to check if you are praying right? Are we (God and us) on the same page?

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Lionel T.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture