ReVerbs [S6] XXVII #27Pr
0:00
-6:53

ReVerbs [S6] XXVII #27Pr

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Nov 27, 2020
ReVerbs - Read Proverbs 

Iron sharpens Iron... We all have heard that phrase. How true is that tho? What also does it really mean?

