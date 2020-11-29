News and Knees

ReVerbs [S6] XXIX #29Pr
ReVerbs [S6] XXIX #29Pr

Nov 29, 2020
ReVerbs - Read Proverbs

Lawlessness vs lawfulness… There is much more lawlessness than there is lawfulness. Is that God's fault or ours? Just what is God's will about politics?

