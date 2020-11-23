ReVerbs [S6] XXIII #23Pr

ReVerbs - Read ProVerbs What I say is alright but what I do counts more. Don’t just take me or anyone else for what we say, how do we act? Actions flow from thoughts so ultimately what are my thoughts?
News and Knees
Stay informed on US and Israel news with a prayerful perspective. Join me as we explore current events and respond with hope, faith, and intercession.Stay informed on US and Israel news with a prayerful perspective. Join me as we explore current events and respond with hope, faith, and intercession.
Recent Episodes