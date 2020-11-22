News and Knees

News and Knees

News and Knees
News and Knees
ReVerbs [S6] XXII #22Pr
0:00
-7:27

ReVerbs [S6] XXII #22Pr

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Nov 22, 2020
Share

ReVerbs - Read Proverbs

The Borrower and the lender, just what differentiates one from the other. The rich and the poor, who made them that? God?

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Lionel T.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture