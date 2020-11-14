News and Knees

News and Knees

News and Knees
News and Knees
ReVerbs [S6] XIII 13Pr
0:00
-7:01

ReVerbs [S6] XIII 13Pr

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Nov 14, 2020
Share

ReVerbs - Read Proverbs

What seeds are you sowing and expecting a harvest. The kind and quantity is what determines it. Does not matter what you want, what matters is what u do about it.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Lionel T.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture