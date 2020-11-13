News and Knees

ReVerbs [S6] XII 12Pr
ReVerbs [S6] XII 12Pr

Lionel T.
Nov 13, 2020
Everyone likes to be someone others can can look up to. Even You and I do. The key is to be a person who is one with his or her words. God is calling you and I, all mankind (Male and Female man) to a life similar to His.

