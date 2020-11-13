ReVerbs [S6] XII 12Pr

Everyone likes to be someone others can can look up to. Even You and I do. The key is to be a person who is one with his or her words. God is calling you and I, all mankind (Male and Female man) to a life similar to His.
News and Knees
Stay informed on US and Israel news with a prayerful perspective. Join me as we explore current events and respond with hope, faith, and intercession.
