News and Knees

News and Knees

News and Knees
News and Knees
ReVerbs [S6] XI 11Pr
0:00
-7:40

ReVerbs [S6] XI 11Pr

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Nov 12, 2020
Share

ReVerbs - Read Proverbs

What standards are you putting or measuring others to but do not live up to them yourself? Do you know that what you say and what you do can be contradictory and is unpleasing to HIM?

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Lionel T.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture