News and Knees

News and Knees

News and Knees
News and Knees
ReVerbs [S6] VI #6Pr
0:00
-7:00

ReVerbs [S6] VI #6Pr

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Nov 06, 2020
Share

ReVerbs - Read ProVerbs Excusitis is the art of making our procrastinations and all excuses. It eventually leads us to become reactive people which ofcourse ends up in poverty. That is not God’s will...

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Lionel T.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture