ReVerbs [S6] V #5Pr

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Nov 05, 2020
ReVerbs - Read Proverbs

God is asking you and I to leave the bed of marriage undefiled.  We are not to share our intimacy with anyone else than our wife / Husband. We are not to do as the world does but just as God wants.

