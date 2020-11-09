ReVerbs [S6] IX #9Pr

He has set a table before you in the presence of your enemies. Have you ever heard that statement? Just how true is it and how much do you believe in it? Does believing or not in it qualify you more or no?
News and Knees
Stay informed on US and Israel news with a prayerful perspective. Join me as we explore current events and respond with hope, faith, and intercession.
