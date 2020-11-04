News and Knees

ReVerbs [S6] IV #4Pr
ReVerbs [S6] IV #4Pr

Lionel T.
Nov 04, 2020
ReVerbs - Read Proverbs

In today's world ... we are always rushing here and rushing there. To do this and that and that. God wants you and I to act differently from the world. We are to take some time to STOP!!!!!! ..... 

Discussion about this episode

