News and Knees

News and Knees

News and Knees
News and Knees
ReVerbs [S6] II #2Pr
0:00
-6:50

ReVerbs [S6] II #2Pr

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Nov 02, 2020
Share

ReVerbs - Read ProVerbs It is your responsibility and mine to train ourselves. We need to be able not only to hear but listen. Ever wondered the difference? There is a world of a difference between them.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Lionel T.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture