ReVerbs [S5] XXVI #26Pr

ReVerbs - Read ProVerbs Do let be angered or led by your emotions if u do as I have been doing you would be brought down and will be termed a fool..... instead do like Jesus did
News and Knees
Stay informed on US and Israel news with a prayerful perspective. Join me as we explore current events and respond with hope, faith, and intercession.Stay informed on US and Israel news with a prayerful perspective. Join me as we explore current events and respond with hope, faith, and intercession.
Recent Episodes