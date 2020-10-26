News and Knees

ReVerbs [S5] XXVI #26Pr
Lionel T.
Oct 26, 2020
ReVerbs - Read ProVerbs Do let be angered or led by your emotions if u do as I have been doing you would be brought down and will be termed a fool..... instead do like Jesus did

