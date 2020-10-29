ReVerbs [S5] XXIX #29Pr

ReVerbs - Read ProVerbs There is a point of no return..... have you reached that point ? You haven’t if you had your heart would be too hard to even be listening to this but God is calling you and I to order today....
News and Knees
Stay informed on US and Israel news with a prayerful perspective. Join me as we explore current events and respond with hope, faith, and intercession.Stay informed on US and Israel news with a prayerful perspective. Join me as we explore current events and respond with hope, faith, and intercession.
Recent Episodes