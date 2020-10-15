News and Knees

ReVerbs [S5] XV #15Pr
ReVerbs [S5] XV #15Pr

Lionel T.
Oct 15, 2020
ReVerbs - Read ProVerbs What words are you letting in? The Word says ‘a Good man (male/female) from the good treasure of His/Her hearts brings forth good fruit. What are you letting ? That determines what will come out.

