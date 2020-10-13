News and Knees

News and Knees

News and Knees
News and Knees
ReVerbs [S5] XII #12Pr
0:00
-7:18

ReVerbs [S5] XII #12Pr

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Oct 13, 2020
Share

ReVerbs - Read ProVerbs No one was created perfect we all have our strengths and weaknesses the issue is not the weakness but your and my desire to become better. Do you desire? Do I desire to remain the same or become better?

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Lionel T.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture