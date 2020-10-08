News and Knees

ReVerbs [S5] VII #7Pr
ReVerbs [S5] VII #7Pr

Lionel T.
Oct 08, 2020
ReVerbs - Read Proverbs

Where is your treasure? Your heart is ibn that exact place. God is calling you and I to a life of treasuring and cherishing. The question though is .... HOW?

Discussion about this episode

