ReVerbs [S5] VI #6Pr
ReVerbs [S5] VI #6Pr

Lionel T.
Oct 06, 2020
ReVerbs - Read ProVerbs The one thing about the ant colony we all recognize easily is their proactiveness. They don’t wait for things to happen, they think ahead. That is what God expects from you and me today....

Discussion about this episode

