News and Knees

News and Knees

News and Knees
News and Knees
ReVerbs [S5] IV #4Pr
0:00
-7:22

ReVerbs [S5] IV #4Pr

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Oct 04, 2020
Share

ReVerbs - Read ProVerbs What are you investing into ? What are you buying? As a human we are all I vesting into something and buying something. What we invest in and buy makes all the difference between you and the rest of the world.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Lionel T.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture