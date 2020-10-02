ReVerbs [S5] II #2Pr

ReVerbs - Read ProVerbs. We are in a social media age .... the question I have for you then is who are you following cuz as a human being there is someone you are following whether you realizing it or not... so who are you following?
News and Knees
Stay informed on US and Israel news with a prayerful perspective. Join me as we explore current events and respond with hope, faith, and intercession.Stay informed on US and Israel news with a prayerful perspective. Join me as we explore current events and respond with hope, faith, and intercession.
Recent Episodes