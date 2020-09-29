News and Knees

ReVerbs [S4] XXVIIII #28Pr
ReVerbs [S4] XXVIIII #28Pr

Lionel T.
Sep 29, 2020
ReVerbs - Read ProVerbs

In the Old Testament, the blood of bulls and goats could over cover their sins. How good was that? How about today, how far can covering up get us?

Discussion about this episode

