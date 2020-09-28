News and Knees

ReVerbs [S4] XXVII #27Pr
ReVerbs [S4] XXVII #27Pr

Lionel T.
Sep 28, 2020
ReVerbs - Read ProVerbs

Too good too foolish. Have you ever heard that adage? How true is it however? Being good can it mean being foolish? I am sure you must have wondered about that.

