ReVerbs [S4] XXVI #26Pr

News and KneesReVerbs [S4] XXVI #26Pr1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -7:03-7:03Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.ReVerbs [S4] XXVI #26PrLionel T.Sep 27, 2020ShareReVerbs - Read ProVerbsBeing cursed and being jinxed. I am sure you must have heard about this. What does it mean and why does it seem as it is more real than it seems to be? .... Actually it is because it isDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksNews and KneesStay informed on US and Israel news with a prayerful perspective. Join me as we explore current events and respond with hope, faith, and intercession.Stay informed on US and Israel news with a prayerful perspective. Join me as we explore current events and respond with hope, faith, and intercession.SubscribeAuthorsLionel T.Recent EpisodesExclusive: Biden’s Autopen Scandal Unleashes Chaos — A Call to Prayer Amidst Syria’s Christian GenocideMar 13 • Lionel T.Reverbs [Season 21] Chapter 26Feb 26, 2022 • Lionel T.Reverbs [Season 21] Chapter 25Feb 25, 2022 • Lionel T.Reverbs [Season 21] Chapter 24Feb 24, 2022 • Lionel T.Reverbs [Season 21] Chapter 23Feb 23, 2022 • Lionel T.Reverbs [Season 21] Chapter 22Feb 22, 2022 • Lionel T.Reverbs [Season 21] Chapter 21Feb 21, 2022 • Lionel T.Reverbs [Season 21] Chapter 20Feb 20, 2022 • Lionel T.