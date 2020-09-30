News and Knees

ReVerbs [S4] XXIX #29Pr
ReVerbs [S4] XXIX #29Pr

Lionel T.
Sep 30, 2020
ReVerbs - Read ProVerbs Nature in itself will not become orderly or clean neither will you or I of left to our own devices. That is why we need all the reproofs we are getting. Correction is the way to life .... have you ever heard that? Just how true is that?

