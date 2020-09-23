News and Knees

ReVerbs [S4] XXII #22Pr
ReVerbs [S4] XXII #22Pr

Lionel T.
Sep 23, 2020
ReVerbs - Read ProVerbs

Being strong Vs Being Weak. Standing up for yourself by yourself and in yourself again laying down and letting go. What is more needful in your opinion?

