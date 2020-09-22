News and Knees

ReVerbs [S4] XXI #21Pr
ReVerbs [S4] XXI #21Pr

Lionel T.
Sep 22, 2020
ReVerbs - Read ProVerbs

Give with one hand so the other hand does not know. Have you ever read that verse in the Bible? It is what God is calling you and I to... even emotions are controlled by that.

