ReVerbs [S4] XVIII #18Pr
ReVerbs [S4] XVIII #18Pr

Lionel T.
Sep 19, 2020
ReVerbs - Read ProVerbs

Having a blabbermouth, have you ever heard that phrase somewhere? I have. The meaning is really obvious right? Did you know that those have a price? Problem is no one really knows the price, if no we would be more careful.

Discussion about this episode

