News and Knees

News and Knees

News and Knees
News and Knees
ReVerbs [S4] XVI #16Pr
0:00
-6:23

ReVerbs [S4] XVI #16Pr

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Sep 16, 2020
Share

ReVerbs - Read ProVerbs

Don't you dream to be a mighty warrior .... conquer a city.... there is something even greater..

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Lionel T.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture