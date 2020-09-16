News and Knees

News and Knees

News and Knees
News and Knees
ReVerbs [S4] XV #15Pr
0:00
-6:59

ReVerbs [S4] XV #15Pr

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Sep 16, 2020
Share

ReVerbs - Read ProVerbs. Have you ever seen someone in a case in a count of law where the judge offered the person facing death penalty to choose between that and being given freedom but He chooses to be killed though there’s no reason? Do you know that we do just that everyday?

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Lionel T.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture