ReVerbs [S4] XIX #19Pr
ReVerbs [S4] XIX #19Pr

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Sep 20, 2020
ReVerbs - Read ProVerbs

Never stop sowing. The truth is, the connector between where you are and where God wants you to be, is the seed God is calling you to sow.

