ReVerbs [S4] XIII 13Pr
ReVerbs [S4] XIII 13Pr

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Sep 13, 2020
ReVerbs - Read Proverbs 

Spend time...... Spend time..... Time is a currency then. What are you exchanging your time for? You will eventually become just like it. 

