ReVerbs [S4] XII 12Pr

News and KneesReVerbs [S4] XII 12Pr1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -6:55-6:55Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.ReVerbs [S4] XII 12PrLionel T.Sep 12, 2020ShareReVerbs - Read ProVerbsAre you piercing, stabbing, healing or restoring? We all are doing either one of theses every single day of our lives, does not matter whether we realize it or not. Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksNews and KneesStay informed on US and Israel news with a prayerful perspective. Join me as we explore current events and respond with hope, faith, and intercession.Stay informed on US and Israel news with a prayerful perspective. Join me as we explore current events and respond with hope, faith, and intercession.SubscribeAuthorsLionel T.Recent EpisodesExclusive: Biden’s Autopen Scandal Unleashes Chaos — A Call to Prayer Amidst Syria’s Christian GenocideMar 13 • Lionel T.Reverbs [Season 21] Chapter 26Feb 26, 2022 • Lionel T.Reverbs [Season 21] Chapter 25Feb 25, 2022 • Lionel T.Reverbs [Season 21] Chapter 24Feb 24, 2022 • Lionel T.Reverbs [Season 21] Chapter 23Feb 23, 2022 • Lionel T.Reverbs [Season 21] Chapter 22Feb 22, 2022 • Lionel T.Reverbs [Season 21] Chapter 21Feb 21, 2022 • Lionel T.Reverbs [Season 21] Chapter 20Feb 20, 2022 • Lionel T.