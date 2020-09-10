News and Knees

News and Knees

News and Knees
News and Knees
ReVerbs [S4] X 10Pr
0:00
-6:58

ReVerbs [S4] X 10Pr

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Sep 10, 2020
Share

ReVerbs - Read ProVerbs

'Many words do not fill a basket'.... Have you ever heard that adage? Just how true or wrong do you think it is?

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Lionel T.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture