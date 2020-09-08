News and Knees

News and Knees

News and Knees
News and Knees
ReVerbs [S4] VIII 8Pr
0:00
-6:38

ReVerbs [S4] VIII 8Pr

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Sep 08, 2020
Share

ReVerbs - Read Proverbs

Now who does not love a well designed plan? I am sure you appreciate it as I do. DO you know that in here is a well designed plan for your feet to just walk in?

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Lionel T.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture