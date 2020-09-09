News and Knees

ReVerbs [S4] IX 9Pr
ReVerbs [S4] IX 9Pr

Lionel T.
Sep 09, 2020
ReVerbs - Read ProVerbs

Come, sit and dine with me. That is the message to all humanity. Unfortunately, not everyone heeds to this loving gentle call. Have you? Have I?

