News and Knees

News and Knees

News and Knees
News and Knees
ReVerbs [S4] I #1Pr
0:00
-6:37

ReVerbs [S4] I #1Pr

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Sep 01, 2020
Share

ReVerbs - Read ProVerbs

How important is Wisdom? Nowadays I think money is more important. How true am I?

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Lionel T.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture