ReVerbs [S3] XXXI #31Pr

A voice in the wilderness.................... that is one of the statements we read that Job the Baptist was. Have you ever wondered about how he felt being that voice? What about you.. are you a voice?
Discussion about this episode
News and Knees
Stay informed on US and Israel news with a prayerful perspective. Join me as we explore current events and respond with hope, faith, and intercession.
Stay informed on US and Israel news with a prayerful perspective. Join me as we explore current events and respond with hope, faith, and intercession.