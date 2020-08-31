News and Knees

ReVerbs [S3] XXXI #31Pr
ReVerbs [S3] XXXI #31Pr

Lionel T.
Aug 31, 2020
ReVerbs - Read ProVerbs

A voice in the wilderness.................... that is one of the statements we read that Job the Baptist was. Have you ever wondered about how he felt being that voice? What about you.. are you a voice?

