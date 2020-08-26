ReVerbs [S3] XXVI #26Pr

News and KneesReVerbs [S3] XXVI #26Pr1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -5:57-5:57Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.ReVerbs [S3] XXVI #26PrLionel T.Aug 26, 2020ShareReVerbs -- Read ProVerbsCan you imagine holding a thorny rose flower in your hands without feeling pains? Do you think that it is possible to hold a broken glass bottle in your hand and not feel pain? Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksNews and KneesStay informed on US and Israel news with a prayerful perspective. Join me as we explore current events and respond with hope, faith, and intercession.Stay informed on US and Israel news with a prayerful perspective. Join me as we explore current events and respond with hope, faith, and intercession.SubscribeAuthorsLionel T.Recent EpisodesExclusive: Biden’s Autopen Scandal Unleashes Chaos — A Call to Prayer Amidst Syria’s Christian GenocideMar 13 • Lionel T.Reverbs [Season 21] Chapter 26Feb 26, 2022 • Lionel T.Reverbs [Season 21] Chapter 25Feb 25, 2022 • Lionel T.Reverbs [Season 21] Chapter 24Feb 24, 2022 • Lionel T.Reverbs [Season 21] Chapter 23Feb 23, 2022 • Lionel T.Reverbs [Season 21] Chapter 22Feb 22, 2022 • Lionel T.Reverbs [Season 21] Chapter 21Feb 21, 2022 • Lionel T.Reverbs [Season 21] Chapter 20Feb 20, 2022 • Lionel T.